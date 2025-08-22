Co Armagh students look forward to gaining new life experiences through Study USA opportunity

Co Armagh students are embarking on the opportunity of a lifetime this month, as they travel to the United States to take part in the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

They are among 60 students from Northern Ireland taking part in the programme, which gives participants the opportunity to spend a full academic year at an American college or university.

Managed by the British Council on behalf of the Department for the Economy, this year’s cohort includes students from South Eastern Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s University College, Belfast Metropolitan College, and Ulster University. They will be placed at institutions across 24 states — from Texas to Washington, and Florida to Nebraska.

They include Caoimhe Taylor from Armagh, who currently studies Marketing at Ulster University. She will spend her year at King's College in Pennsylvania.

A past pupil at Saint Patrick’s High School, Keady, she said: “The Study USA progamme offers a unique chance to be fully immersed in a different culture while gaining new life experiences. It’s an opportunity to step outside my comfort zone, develop personally and academically, and broaden my perspective. Living on campus and experiencing campus life with all its clubs and events is something I’m really looking forward to, although I’m a bit nervous about settling in during the first few weeks.

“This programme will help me enhance my adaptability and strengthen key skills like communication, problem-solving, and teamwork. Smaller class sizes and an emphasis on participation will boost my confidence in public speaking—an essential skill for my goal of pursuing a global career in marketing.

“When I return home, I plan to complete my Marketing degree at Ulster University and aim to secure a summer internship to gain practical experience. Ultimately, I hope to specialise in brand management, and I believe the skills and global perspective gained through Study USA will be invaluable for that path.”

Meanwhile, Kathryn McKittrick, a Law student at Ulster University, is off to Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina. From Craigavon, she is a past pupil at Methodist College Belfast.

She added: “Study USA offers a unique and immersive opportunity to develop a global mindset, which is increasingly important in today’s interconnected world. Beyond building key skills, I was particularly excited by the chance to experience a completely different education system from Northern Ireland’s—especially the U.S. colleges’ strong focus on collaboration, practical learning, and active participation in extracurricular activities. I saw this as a meaningful way to push beyond my comfort zone, embrace new challenges, and grow both personally and academically.

“I’m really looking forward to immersing myself in the vibrant campus culture, taking part in activities like cheerleading and lacrosse that aren’t usually available back home, and most importantly, building lifelong friendships and memories. That said, I won’t pretend I’m not a little nervous about leaving family and friends behind—it’s the hardest part. But I know this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance, and true personal growth happens outside your comfort zone.”

The Study USA programme receives significant support from partner institutions in the United States, with annual funding exceeding more than €2 million. The generous scholarship package includes accommodation on campus, a full meal plan, tuition fees, book allowance, flights and a £1k bursary.

Launched in 1994 to support the Northern Ireland peace process, Study USA has been running for over 30 years.

Praising the programme’s long running success Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “The Study USA programme offers an invaluable opportunity for students to grow academically, professionally, and personally. It also plays a crucial role in expanding students’ horizons and shaping future leaders as well as promoting positive perceptions of the north. I wish our students taking part this year all the very best on what I’m sure will be a great experience.”

Mary Mallon, Head of Education, British Council Northern Ireland, added: “Study USA offers students a truly life-changing opportunity - one that goes far beyond academics. As well as gaining valuable experience in the classroom, they’re encouraged to immerse themselves in a new culture, build lasting friendships and really make the most of everyday life in the US.

“From joining clubs and societies to volunteering and connecting with local people, students gain new perspectives and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. These are the kinds of experiences that build confidence, adaptability, and global awareness - qualities that are hugely important in today’s interconnected world.

“We’re incredibly proud of this year’s cohort and confident they will embrace every opportunity, represent Northern Ireland with pride, and return home with fresh ideas, new skills and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Applications for the 2026–27 programme open on September 1.

For more information, visit: nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa

Study USA continues the British Council’s mission to build connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and worldwide through education, arts and the English language. To learn more, follow the British Council Northern Ireland on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.