Co Down athletes race towards the final in penultimate round of Flahavan’s Cross Country League
Held at Dunleath Playing Fields, athletes were competing for a place in the final, set to take place on Friday 28th of February at Mallusk Playing Fields.
Taking the top spot in the boys’ race was Oliver Mitchell, Dundonald Primary School, Belfast, followed by Ben Dumigan, Towerview Primary School, Bangor in second and Jacob Castles, Dundonald Primary School, in third place.
Lily Henderson, Spa Primary School, Ballynahinch, was first to cross the finish line in the girls’ race, followed by Sofia Barry, Castle Gardens Primary School, Newtownards, in second place and Rua Gosling in third.
The competition also featured team races, with the top performing schools earning valuable points ahead of the final. The top boys’ teams from Round Three included Lough View Integrated Primary School, Belfast, Glencraig Integrated Primary School, Holywood, and St Ita’s Primary School, Belfast, with Lough View Integrated Primary School, St Ita’s Primary School and Towerview Primary School, leading the way for the girls.
With the third round now complete, the successful athletes, alongside the winners from the previous two rounds will progress to the final. Competing at Mallusk Playing Fields, the top 20 boys and top 20 girls from the league will also earn a place on the prestigious Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad. The programme provides young athletes with a year-long opportunity to refine their skills through specialised training sessions and expert guidance.
Supporting this year’s league as ambassador is Callum Baird from Antrim. As the current NI and Ulster 100m champion and U23 Irish Indoor 200m champion, Callum has been sharing his expertise, offering encouragement, and inspiring the young competitors with insights from his own athletic journey and inspiring them ahead of an exciting next chapter.
For more information about the league, please contact Athletics NI at [email protected] or call 028 9060 2707.
To explore Flahavan’s full product range, follow @Flahavans on Facebook and Instagram.