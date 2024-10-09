Co Down High School raise vital funds for Rural Support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farm Support Coordinator Christina Murray from Rural Support was delighted to receive £400 from the agricultural students at Dromore High School Co Down.

The students who are finalists in the ABP Agri Youth Challenge wanted to give something back to the farming community and therefore held a variety of fundraisers in aid of Rural Support – the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland.

Christina said: “We are so grateful to the students for their generosity, and we really appreciate their support.

"These vital funds will help the farming community across Northern Ireland in support of their business and personal wellbeing.”