Co Fermanagh athletes race towards the final in penultimate round of Flahavan’s Cross Country League

Held at Dungannon Park, athletes were competing for a place in the final, set to take place on Friday 28th of February at Mallusk Playing Fields.

Taking the top spot in the first boys’ race of the day was Noah Kelly, St Teresa’s Primary School, Loughmacrory, followed by Dara Gillespie, St Joseph’s Primary School, Galbally, finishing in second and Conor Corrigan, St Patrick’s Primary School, Eskra, in third place.

Meanwhile, in the first girls’ race of the day, Grainne O’Reilly, St Mary’s Primary School, Killyclogher, took the top spot, followed by Niamh Hans, St Dympna’s Primary School, Omagh, finishing in second place, and St Joseph’s Primary School, Drumquin, pupil, Caoimhe Mullan, in third.

The second boys’ race of the day saw Donnacha McCullagh and Damian McAleer from St Dympna’s Primary School, Omagh, finishing in first and third place respectively, whilst Gethin Davies from Fivemiletown Primary School, came in second.

Alice Rafferty from St Joseph’s Primary School, Galbally, was first to cross the finish line in the second girls’ race, followed by Éabha Mullan from St Patrick’s Primary School, Eskra, in second and Cora Clarke from St Mary’s Primary School, Strabane, in third.

The competition also featured team races, with the top performing schools earning valuable points ahead of the final. The top boys’ teams from Round Three included St Dympna’s Primary School, St Joseph’s Primary School and St Colmcille’s Primary School, Carrickmore, with St Dympna’s Primary School, St Joseph’s Primary School and St Patrick’s Primary School leading the way for the girls.

With the third round now complete, the successful athletes, alongside the winners from the previous two rounds will progress to the final. Competing at Mallusk Playing Fields, the top 20 boys and top 20 girls from the league will also earn a place on the prestigious Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad. The programme provides young athletes with a year-long opportunity to refine their skills through specialised training sessions and expert guidance.

Supporting this year’s league as ambassador is Callum Baird from Antrim. As the current NI and Ulster 100m champion and U23 Irish Indoor 200m champion, Callum has been sharing his expertise, offering encouragement, and inspiring the young competitors with insights from his own athletic journey and inspiring them ahead of an exciting next chapter.

For more information about the league, please contact Athletics NI at [email protected] or call 028 9060 2707.

1 . Contributed (L-R): Éabha Mullan, St Patrick’s Primary School (2nd), Alice Rafferty, St Joseph’s Primary School (1st), and Cora Clarke, St Mary’s Primary School (3rd) at the third round of the 2024-2025 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League at Dungannon Park. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed (L-R): Niamh Hans, St Dympna’s Primary School (2nd), Grainne O’Reilly, St Mary’s Primary School (1st), and Caoimhe Mullan, St Joseph’s Primary School (3rd) at the third round of the 2024-2025 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League at Dungannon Park. Photo: Submitted