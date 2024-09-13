Co-Ownership awards over £20,000 to community projects

Co-Ownership, Northern Ireland’s only shared ownership housing provider, has announced the recipients of its 2024 Community Fund. £20,000 has been allocated to three local organisations —Housing Rights, Street Soccer NI and Tempo Community Association.

The Community Fund reflects Co-Ownership’s ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and social value. It provides support to projects that bring a positive societal impact. This year’s recipients were chosen for their innovative approaches to addressing issues such as homelessness, social inclusion, and youth development.

Commenting on the significance of this year’s Community Fund, Mark Graham, Chief Executive of Co-Ownership, said: “Our annual fund, having allocated over £135,000 to transformative community projects, is dedicated to supporting the development of strong and resilient communities. We’re proud to empower local organisations as they work to enhance the lives of those in need and leave a meaningful impact on society.”

Housing Rights, a leading organisation in Northern Ireland supporting those at risk of homelessness, will use its funding to launch the ‘Financing Your Move: From Hostel to Rented Accommodation’ training course.

Bronagh Flynn, Mark Graham, Chief Executive of Co-Ownership, Phil Flanagan, Justin McMinn

Housing Rights Chief Executive Officer, Kate McCauley, explains how Housing Rights is delighted to receive support from the Co-Ownership Community Fund. She said: “This course is designed to empower and equip frontline workers with the financial skills needed to support those at risk of homelessness. There is a well-established correlation between poverty and a household’s capacity to find and keep a home that meets their needs. We hope that this structured training programme will help strengthen knowledge and capacity in the housing and homelessness sector, to sustain tenancies and prevent recurring homelessness.”

Street Soccer NI, a charity that uses football to support disadvantaged groups, including the homeless, unemployed, and those dealing with addiction, will use its funding from Co-Ownership to create two teams of homeless men and women for the 2024 Homeless World Cup in Seoul, South Korea.

Co-Founder Justin McMinn explains that the funding comes at a perfect time as they prepare for the event. He said: “Co-Ownership’s Community Fund will help us not only train the teams but also provide vital services like housing support, job workshops, and mental health services over 20 weeks. Football brings people together, rebuild lives and improves mental health.”

Tempo Community Association, an organisation focused on community development, will use its grant to launch the ‘Youth Empowerment Initiative.’ This programme aims to improve the quality of life of at least 100 young people over the next 12-18 months by offering recreational activities, educational workshops, and job training to support personal growth and community unity.

Phil Flanagan from Tempo Community Association said: “This grant from Co-Ownership is a big boost for our Youth Empowerment Initiative. By supporting our young people, we’re also investing in the future of our community, helping them develop skills and reach their potential. Our initiative will enhance the social, mental, and physical well-being of our youth and strengthen community ties."

Co-Ownership helps people into home ownership who are unable to buy a home by themselves. Since 1978 it has helped over 33,000 make the step into home ownership, with 771 supported in the last year through its main product, Co-Own and its newest offering, Co-Own for Over 55s.

For more information about Co-Ownership and its Community Fund, please visit www.co-ownership.org.