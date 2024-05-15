Co-Ownership raises over £8,00C for Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Co-Ownership has announced the successful conclusion of its fundraising partnership with Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS), raising over £8,000 for the charity.

In 2023, Co-Ownership's employees raised over £3,000 contributing to a two-year fundraising total of £8,383. The funds will play a crucial role in supporting NICHS's vital services including health management and education programmes for people affected by chest, heart and stroke conditions, family support services, youth education programmes and local research initiatives aimed at advancing both the care and prevention of chest, heart and stroke related illnesses.

The Co-Ownership team chooses a charitable organisation to champion annually, with NICHS selected as the charity partner two years in a row.

This commitment reflects Co-Ownership's core values of community engagement and social responsibility, as Mark Graham, Chief Executive, explains. He said: “Our organisation strives to make a positive impact for people in Northern Ireland, and as our charity partnerships demonstrate, that’s often beyond the realm of housing. We believe in the importance of giving back to the community and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others so I’m very proud of how our team has come together to support NICHS over the past two years.”

Gillian Lavery, Co-Ownership, Mark Graham, Co-Ownership, Christina Duncan, NICHS, Regina Cox, NICHS

Co-Ownership raised money for the charity through a variety of fundraising events and initiatives including participation in the Belfast City half marathon, hikes up Slieve Binnian, fun runs, themed raffles, a tea trolley and coffee mornings.

Regina Cox, High Value Partnerships Manager at NICHS, highlights the fundamental importance of support from organisations like Co-Ownershipand said: “We’re very grateful to have been Co-Ownership’s charity partner for the past two years. Its generosity has made a significant impact on our organisation, allowing us to continue our vital work supporting individuals and families affected by chest, heart and stroke conditions across Northern Ireland. There are as many as 470,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition across the region - that's one in three of the population. The funds raised will make a massive difference to our ability to provide all our essential services.”

Applications are also now open for Co-Ownership’s 2024 Community Fund. With a total fund of £20,000, the annual initiative aims to support charitable organisations that actively enhance the lives of individuals, neighbourhoods and communities in one of three key areas: neighbourhood revitalisation, support for vulnerable groups and educational and advisory services. Organisations across Northern Ireland that are passionate about driving positive change and making a tangible difference are encouraged to apply.

Co-Ownership helps people into home ownership who are unable to buy a home by themselves. Since 1978, it has helped over 33,000 make the step into home ownership, with 771 supported in the last year through its main product, Co-Own and its newest offering, Co-Own for Over 55s.