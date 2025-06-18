Co Tyrone Asda colleagues reach 215-year service milestone
From Asda Cookstown, Kevin O’Hagan, Lisa Hamilton, Neil Gillender and Sharon Hughes have clocked up 25 years, while General Store Manager Peter Beckett has reached an incredible 50 years with the store.
In Asda Omagh, Carmel Dolan celebrated 30 years while Teresa Corrigan reached her 35-year milestone.
Their anniversaries were recognised as part of Asda’s annual big anniversary celebration, which honours long-serving colleagues across Northern Ireland.
In total, 32 colleagues from 10 of Asda’s NI stores were celebrated at the most recent event, representing an astounding 965 years of service between them.
Niall Keyes, Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, praised the landmark achievements:
“Our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do, and it was a real privilege to join them in celebrating such significant milestones. To be in a room with almost 1,000 years of combined experience speaks volumes about the loyalty, commitment and passion of our teams. A huge thanks to all for their service.
“On a personal note, I’d like to give special thanks to Peter Beckett celebrating his 50 years anniversary. Over the years he has inspired not only me, but countless others through his dedication, wisdom and generosity. I’m fortunate enough now to call Peter not just a colleague, but a truly unbelievable friend.”
Reflecting on the occasion, Peter Beckett added: “It has been an incredible journey and I’ve been lucky to work with so many brilliant people over the years. This celebration is a really special moment – a chance to reflect, connect and share memories with colleagues old and new. I’ve always been proud to be part of the Asda family, and it means a lot to be recognised like this.”