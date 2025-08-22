Co Tyrone students head to US for prestigious Study USA programme

Three Co Tyrone students are embarking on the opportunity of a lifetime this month, as they travel to the United States to take part in the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

Amy Duffy, Jason Booth and Eve MacGinty are among 60 students from Northern Ireland taking part in the programme, which gives participants the opportunity to spend a full academic year at an American college or university.

Managed by the British Council on behalf of the Department for the Economy, this year’s cohort includes students from South Eastern Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s University College, Belfast Metropolitan College, and Ulster University. They will be placed at institutions across 24 states — from Texas to Washington, and Florida to Nebraska.

The Study USA programme receives significant support from partner institutions in the United States, with annual funding exceeding more than €2 million. The generous scholarship package includes accommodation on campus, a full meal plan, tuition fees, book allowance, flights and a £1k bursary.

From left: Co Tyrone students Amy Duffy, Jason Booth, Mary Mallon, Head of Education, British Council Northern Ireland and Eve MacGinty.

Amy from Donemana, Co Tyrone, is a Zoology student at Queen’s University Belfast and will spend her year at Agnes Scott College in Georgia. While Dungannon’s Eve, also a student at Queen’s, is studying International Relations and Politics and is heading to Maryville College in Tennessee.

A past pupil at Thornhill College in Derry / Londonderry, Amy said: “As a Zoology student, I’ve always been aware of the importance of diversity - both biological and cultural - so the opportunity to experience life and education in the United States felt invaluable. Study USA offers the chance to immerse myself in a different culture, take business classes that will complement my science background and gain life skills like self-reliance and confidence that are crucial in any career.

“I’m especially excited to explore my passions through classes like Sustainability, French, and Economics, and to experience US college life first-hand. This year abroad will not only support my academic and personal development but also help shape my future - particularly as I pursue a career in climate change mitigation and global conservation.”

Meanwhile, Jason from Omagh, a former pupil of Omagh High School and now a Computer Science student at Ulster University, is heading to Carlow University in Pennsylvania.

60 students from across Northern Ireland will make up the 2025-26 Study USA cohort

He added: “I decided to take part in the Study USA programme because I wanted to step outside my comfort zone and experience life in a completely different environment. As a Computer Science student, I was particularly interested in gaining insight into the business side of things, which I believe will really strengthen my overall skill set.

“I’m really excited about meeting new people and getting the chance to travel and explore different parts of the US. It’s such a unique opportunity to experience a new culture and connect with people from all over the world.

“When I return home, I’ll be going into my final year of university. After graduating, I plan to pursue a career in the tech industry. I’m particularly interested in areas like AI and human-computer interaction, and I’d love to explore postgraduate study in the future. I see this year as a valuable step in developing a well-rounded academic and professional foundation."

Launched in 1994 to support the Northern Ireland peace process, Study USA has been running for over 30 years.

Praising the programme’s long running success Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “The Study USA programme offers an invaluable opportunity for students to grow academically, professionally, and personally. It also plays a crucial role in expanding students’ horizons and shaping future leaders as well as promoting positive perceptions of the north. I wish our students taking part this year all the very best on what I’m sure will be a great experience.”

Mary Mallon, Head of Education, British Council Northern Ireland, added: “Study USA offers students a truly life-changing opportunity - one that goes far beyond academics. As well as gaining valuable experience in the classroom, they’re encouraged to immerse themselves in a new culture, build lasting friendships and really make the most of everyday life in the US.

“From joining clubs and societies to volunteering and connecting with local people, students gain new perspectives and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. These are the kinds of experiences that build confidence, adaptability, and global awareness - qualities that are hugely important in today’s interconnected world.

“We’re incredibly proud of this year’s cohort and confident they will embrace every opportunity, represent Northern Ireland with pride, and return home with fresh ideas, new skills and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Applications for the 2026–27 programme open on September 1.

For more information, visit: nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa

Study USA continues the British Council’s mission to build connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and worldwide through education, arts and the English language. To learn more, follow the British Council Northern Ireland on X, Facebook or Instagram.