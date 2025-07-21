Coleraine gears up for a super weekend of family fun and football
Organised by Coleraine BID, the weekend aims to attract families and visitors into the town with free events, live music, sports activities, and a vibrant community atmosphere in the run-up to the Budget Energy SuperCupNI Opening Parade.
On Saturday, the town will be buzzing with activity as the ever-popular Causeway Speciality Market returns alongside live music, children’s games, farm animals, facepainting, and surprise performances from the talented Kelly Neill Dance Company and Gymnastics Club. Themed storytelling sessions will also take place at both Coleraine Library and Waterstones.
Sunday continues the excitement with live performances from local musicians and DJs in the Diamond, a Beat the Goalie challenge hosted by Coleraine FC Academy, and football-themed facepainting. Crowds can also look forward to a high-energy freestyle football display from Sam Madden – Official FIFA World Cup Performer and three-time Irish Freestyle Champion.
The weekend will culminate with the official Budget Energy SuperCupNI Opening Parade, which gets underway from the Diamond on Sunday evening at 7pm.
All events are free and take place across Coleraine town centre.