Coleraine Grammar School celebrates key milestones with exciting news for girls' hockey

Coleraine Grammar School has marked a series of significant milestones over the past few months, including the completion of the new school building and the successful merging of the junior and senior schools onto the single campus at the Castlerock Road.

This week, the school hasannounced the beginning of groundworks for a brand new hockey pitch, signalling a new chapter for girls' field hockey at the school.

This achievement would not have been possible without the incredible generosity of the school, the Coleraine community and the CAI Trust, whose support has brought us closer to our fundraising target. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed so far. However, to fully realise this project, we still need to raise approximately £150,000.

To help achieve this goal and further enhance the profile of girls' field hockey, we are delighted to announce the official launch the Coleraine Grammar Hockey Society (CGHS). This new society underscores our commitment to fostering excellence in sport while honouring the rich hockey legacy of Coleraine Girls' High School—a tradition we are proud to continue.

Celebrating the launch of the Coleraine Grammar Hockey Society

The primary mission of CGHS is to secure the resources necessary to build and maintain top-quality hockey facilities. By organizing sponsorship opportunities and fundraising events, CGHS aims to create an environment where our pupils can flourish athletically and personally while representing the school in competitive field hockey.

As part of our efforts to engage the school and local communities, we hosted a special event on 27th November to share our vision for the new hockey pitch. This gathering highlighted our plans, progress so far and some exciting fundraising ideas designed to secure the future of hockey at Coleraine Grammar School.

It was wonderful to see so many parents, alumni, local businesses, and hockey enthusiasts joining us on the evening to learn more and to help us shape the future of girls' hockey. With your continued support, we are confident in our ability to provide world-class facilities and opportunities for our pupils to thrive on and off the pitch.

For more information about the project or to contribute to our fundraising efforts, please contact [email protected]

Together, let’s build a legacy for the future of hockey at Coleraine Grammar School