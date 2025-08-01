College leads to travel adventures for Ethan

When Ethan Hopkins enrolled in South Eastern Regional College (SERC), little did he realise how far a course at the college was going to take him.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan (21) from Crumlin said, “I was keen to progress from school but really didn’t know what I wanted to do, and a trade route seemed like an option. I enrolled on a Projects for Training Organisation which allowed me to try several different trades whilst I worked to get my Certificate in Essential Skills in Literacy and Numeracy. I did think about an engineering pathway before moving into culinary arts.”

The young man is currently completing the Level 3 Diploma in Professional Chef at SERC’s Lisburn Campus, and readily admits he is living his best life. He said, “Coming to college was the right decision for me as there is such a variety of courses to choose from. It took me a little time to get on the one that was right for me but since then, I haven’t looked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the culinary arts courses, and the Level 3 Diploma in Professional Chef which I am currently completing, are very practical and hands on which really suited my style of learning. Plus, I have made great friends for life at SERC.”

Summer Camp Chef: Ethan Hopkins (21), from Crumlin will complete the final year of his Level 3 Diploma in Professional Chef at SERC’s Lisburn Campus this September. He is currently volunteering at Windsor Mountain International Summer Camp in Windsor, New Hampshire, USA, where he is teaching children how to make everything from fresh pasta to chocolate cake. Ethan (second right) with fellow camp volunteers Ronan, Cliff, Oscar and Kalve.

He added, “The lecturers and all the staff are lovely; all the time I feel encouraged and supported to do my best and to progress. I would recommend the college to anyone - they care about their students and offer a wide variety of courses and opportunities.

Ethan continued, “I am currently in the USA volunteering at Windsor Mountain International Summer Camp in New Hampshire. The camp is for chilceren aged 7 to 16.Besides my role as bunk counsellor for 11 to 12-year-olds, I am the culinary arts teacher. This involves teaching children how to make everything from fresh pasta to chocolate cake. It’s great fun and I am really enjoying passing on my skills and experience to the children.

“After the camp, I plan to travel to New York and Boston for some sight seeing before I return home to complete the final year of my course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His volunteering at the summer camp marks his second trip to the USA this year. Ethan took part in a fully funded Turing Scheme placement to Nashville, Tennessee in March through SERC. He said, “Taking part in the Turing Scheme trip to Nashville was the best two weeks I have ever experienced. I had been abroad before, but that was the first time I had been to the USA.”

He added, “My first week placement was spent prepping and making dishes for the St Patrick’s Day Festival in Nashville. It was very busy, but great fun. The second week was spent on placement at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, which I also thoroughly enjoyed.

“All people we encountered were amazing.From the moment we landed in Nashville, everyone was very welcoming and made us feel excited to be there.Working in hospitality is all about team work, and we were instantly part of the team on our placements.”

“The Turing trip gave me the confidence for solo travel this summer. The travel to Nashville helped me navigate my way through an international airport, through customs and security, and to make my onward journey. The experience also gave me the confidence to use my skills in a different way this summer, so I would encourage everyone to apply for the Turing Scheme. Even if you think you are too shy to take part - like I did - you will love it, and your confidence will be brimming by the end of the trip.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his plans beyond SERC, Ethan concluded, “After SERC I hope to open my own restaurant one day, but I am keeping my options open.”

SERC offers real learning for real life. Applications are still open, and places are still available on some courses commencing September 2025.