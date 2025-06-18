Come to Dogs Trust Ballymena’s Experience Day - where waggy tails and perfect pooches are guaranteed

Calling all canine connoisseurs - Dogs Trust Ballymena is hosting its second Experience Day next month, and you are invited.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have always been intrigued by the day-to-day work at Dogs Trust Ballymena, now’s your chance to learn more, experience a day in the life of the dedicated staff and perfect pooches, and enjoy a behind the scenes tour of the recently renovated facilities.

If it’s been a long time since you have visited, you will notice BIG changes thanks to a major two-phase redevelopment project, which began in January 2022 and was completed in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dogs Trust Ballymena Experience Day will take place on Saturday, July 5 between 10am and midday.

Buddy is waiting to meet his forever family at Dogs Trust Ballymena

Tickets are free and are available via Eventbrite - www.eventbrite.com/e/dogs-trust-experience-day-tickets-1392255426459?aff=oddtdtcreator

The Dogs Trust Ballymena team is currently caring for 63 dogs, with 55 at the rehoming centre and eight in foster homes. You can see all the dogs patiently awaiting a new abode here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena

Kirsty Mark, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “This is the second Experience Day we have hosted, which follows a very successful event last year. Anyone attending will experience a day in the life at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Attendees will be given a behind-the-scenes tour of our centre, enjoy a cuppa and a chat with staff, and, of course, the stars of the show will be the pawsome dogs that are in our care waiting to be adopted. You can assist staff with creating enrichment activities for our dogs and spend time with them during playtime to see what they get up when they are out of kennels.

Dogs Trust Ballymena hosting an Experience Day

“We would love to welcome anyone interested in our work, our dogs and who would like to see our fantastic new facilities, which we are all very proud to show off.”

The event is open to anyone aged 12 years and over. The Dogs Trust team asks that you please leave your perfect pups at home as the event isn’t suitable for dogs.