Commonwealth Day marked in Lisburn and Castlereagh
Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, was joined by The Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell; The High Sheriff of County Antrim, Mrs Jenny Lendrum, elected representatives and senior council officers.
Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell raised the Commonwealth Flag at the council headquarters. This is the council’s opportunity to acknowledge the continuing aspiration of the Commonwealth to build on common traditions, uphold shared values of democracy, inclusive development and respect for diversity.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mayor Dickson said: “This year’s theme is ‘Together We Thrive’, which highlights the need to foster strong and connected communities. Each of us can play our part to ensure we develop an inclusive, respectful community within Lisburn and Castlereagh for residents and visitors alike.”
Mayor Dickson read the Commonwealth Affirmation - a pledge to uphold and serve the values and fellowship of our unique global family. It included how respect for the natural world and empowering young people in every part of the Commonwealth play a part in shaping a better future in which we can thrive together.
Councillor The Hon Nicholas Trimble, Corporate Services Chairman, read the Commonwealth Day Message from Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Nations, The Right Honourable Patricia Scotland KC. It said: “The ties that bind us are not only those of history, language or institutions, but of something far greater: a shared commitment to the values that anchor us - peace, justice and sustainable development. Whatever we are faced with, we can always find hope within our Commonwealth: hope in shared values, in common purpose and in joint action.”