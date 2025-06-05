Communities across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon strengthened through National Lottery funding

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over £250k of funding to organisations in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area who are bringing people together and improving wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the organisations receiving funding is The Armagh Child Contact Centre which received a £2,864 grant over one year to run training courses and organise an information morning to raise awareness of their services among the local community.

Janice McCarron, Coordinator Armagh Child Contact Centre, said: “We are delighted to receive a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund. These funds will help the contact centre reach out to the wider community and potential stakeholders. Ensuring no child misses out on meaningful safe contact with family after breakup.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tandragee Women's Institute was also awarded a £17,350 grant over two years to run a programme of activities and outings for their members to reduce isolation and improve wellbeing.

The Armagh Child Contact Centre – Staff at The Armagh Child Contact Centre. The group received a £2,864 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to run training courses and organise an information morning to raise awareness of their services among the local community.

Deirdre Mairs, Tandragee Women’s Institute President, said: “This funding will be great for our community group to enable us to learn and develop new skills. It will also be invaluable for us to meet up more often and plan trips and get outdoors to help boost our mental health and wellbeing.”

This funding comes as part of the latest announcement of over £6 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund, to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK including Clann Eireann Youth Club, based in Lurgan. They are using an £18,350 grant over two years to run the North Lurgan Community Connection and Wellbeing project to support the mental health and wellbeing of the local community. Activities will include community social events, therapy sessions and health information days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other organisations being funded include Armagh Amateur Boxing Club, Drumcree Community Trust, Drumcree Women’s Institute, Drumgath Ladies Group, Forever Families, Grace Community Church (Ireland) Limited, Keys Killylea Ltd, Mayfair Business Centre, Never Too Old Club, Nifty Fifties Tandragee, PIPS Hope & Support Limited, Royal Irish Fusiliers Old Comrades Association Portadown, The Birches Cosy Club, The Fitzone Foundation and The Friends of St Francis PS.

People across Northern Ireland can apply for grants of between £300 and £20,000 for environmental projects through The National Lottery Awards for All programme.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding and carrying out vital work to improve the lives of people in Northern Ireland communities.

“We are continuing to deliver on our strategy, ‘It starts with community’, with several programmes open for applications to support those in need. Please contact us if you would like advice on which funding would best suit your project idea.”