Communities across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon to benefit from National Lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to organisations in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding comes as part of an announcement of over £2 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Waringstown LOL 83. They are using a £20,000 grant over one year to refurbish their hall to make it more accessible for community groups to use. Work includes replacing windows, a new front door and fresh plaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Hudson, Chairperson, Waringstown LOL said: “This grant is invaluable to maintaining our hall which is a pivotal part of the community. Noah’s Ark have just recently celebrated 30 years with us and the Waringstown Daycare Centre have been with us for a long time as well. We look forward to the future with confidence as we continue to work alongside various groups within our village.”

Elaine, Rae, Hillary and Hanna from Noah's Ark which uses Waringstown LOL 83 hall

Appleby Careers Project in Armagh also received a £19,950 grant over one year to run social events and activities for families with young people who are waiting for an Autism assessment. The project will include crafts, quizzes, open mic evenings, and seasonal events in Banbridge and Lurgan to bring families together to develop friendships and access support.

Glenanne Community Association was also awarded a £6,400 grant to run a gardening programme and community fun day to bring local people together to learn new skills in nature and reduce isolation.

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK, including Tannaghmore Ladies Club, based in Markethill. They received a £7,830 grant to run a programme of wellbeing activities and hot meals for isolated people in the local community. The project will bring older people, families struggling with the cost of living crisis, and people with disabilities together in a warm and welcoming space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other organisations being funded include Aughnaskeagh & Moybrick Community Development Association, Changing Lives NI, FutureProof INC Ltd, Higher Ground Community Gardening Group Dromore, and Newry and Armagh Caring for Victims.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the difference these grants make across Northern Ireland thanks to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.

“As we approach the 30th Birthday of the National Lottery later this year, celebrating these new awards is a great way to thank National Lottery players who raise this money, which is going back into communities, to strengthen them, and improve lives.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.