Communities across Ballymena strengthened through National Lottery funding

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to organisations in the Ballymena area who are bringing people together and improving wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the organisations receiving funding is D3MAC. They are using a £20,000 grant over two years to run a programme of activities for all ages in the community, including youth clubs, a parent and baby group and seasonal fun days. The project will bring people together to build relationships and improve wellbeing.

Julie Rodgers, D3MAC, said: “This funding has an ongoing and very positive impact on our diverse community in Dunclug. It enables us to continue providing inclusive, year-round family events and has allowed us to further develop our new Youth/Community Hub. We now offer not only a safe and supportive space for our youth, but also new groups, workshops, and resources for all residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning Point NI was also awarded a £20,000 grant over one year to provide counselling support for people living in the Northern HSCT area. The project will help them recognise triggers and develop appropriate coping mechanisms to improve their mental health.

D3MAC has received a £20,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to run a programme of community activities.

This funding comes as part of the latest announcement of over £6 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund, to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK including Ballymena Substance User Support Group which is using a £9,049 grant over one year to run art therapy classes for people with addiction and poor mental health. The project will provide a positive outlet for participants to express their emotions, feelings and experiences to aid in their recovery journey.

Other organisations being funded include Ballymena and District Carers Group, Ballymena Walking for Health Group and Portglenone Community Workshop and Men’s Shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People across Northern Ireland can apply for grants of between £300 and £20,000 for environmental projects through The National Lottery Awards for All programme.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding and carrying out vital work to improve the lives of people in Northern Ireland communities.

“We are continuing to deliver on our strategy, ‘It starts with community’, with several programmes open for applications to support those in need. Please contact us if you would like advice on which funding would best suit your project idea.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.