Communities across Causeway Coast and Glens strengthened through National Lottery funding

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over £260k of funding to organisations in the Causeway Coast and Glens area who are bringing people together and improving wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the organisations receiving funding is Age NI. They are using a £19,998 grant over two years to provide wellbeing support to older people and their carers in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area. The project will run activities to bring people together to reduce isolation, improve mental health and make connections.

Coleraine-based group, Millburn Community Association, is using a £19,899 grant over one year to run a life skills programme for local women. The project will bring women together to build connections, improve confidence and learn new skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C.O.A.S.T. (Causeway Older Active Strategic Team) also received a £19,970 grant over 18 months to provide a creative crafts and wellbeing programme for older people in Limavady, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle. The project will strengthen connections, reduce loneliness and build new skills.

Age NI have been awarded a £19,998 grant to provide wellbeing support to older people and their carers in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area.

This funding comes as part of the latest announcement of over £6 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund, to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK including Ballycastle Men’s Shed. They are using a £17,755 grant over two years to run a programme of activities, workshops and day trips for local men to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

Castlecatt Community Association, based outside Bushmills, has also been awarded a £12,665 grant over two years to run a programme of craft events, children’s parties and Christmas celebrations to bring the local community together to build relationships and learn new skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other organisations being funded include Aghanloo Women’s Institute, Armoy Women’s Institute, Ballymoney U3A, Boveedy Spring Well Club, Clougmills Community Association, Cloughmills Golden Oldies, Coleraine/Camus-Juxta-Bann/Londonderry/Church of Ireland, Drumsurn Community Association, Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Hall, Glebeside Community Association, Glenshane Care Association, HER story Women in Loyalism, Macosquin LOL 310.

People across Northern Ireland can apply for grants of between £300 and £20,000 for environmental projects through The National Lottery Awards for All programme.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding and carrying out vital work to improve the lives of people in Northern Ireland communities.

“We are continuing to deliver on our strategy, ‘It starts with community’, with several programmes open for applications to support those in need. Please contact us if you would like advice on which funding would best suit your project idea.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visitwww.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.