Communities across Causeway Coast and Glens to benefit from National Lottery funding

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to organisations in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The funding comes as part of an announcement of over £2 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Dromboughil Community Association, based outside Dungiven, which is using a £20,000 grant over two years to run a community fridge and a programme of craft and wellbeing classes. The project will bring the local community together to socialise, learn new skills and reduce food waste and food poverty.

Aideen O’Neill, Project and Funding Coordinator, said: “We are delighted to have received £20,000 of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund towards our extensive class programme here in our community centre. This project will bring tremendous benefit to our local community, promoting health and wellbeing and reducing the impact of social isolation through a variety of art, crafts and exercise classes and workshops. We are very grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund and its players for making the continued success of our programme possible.”

Kathleen Canning, Aideen O’Neill, and Anne McLaughlin from Dromboughil Community Association

Royal British Legion Portstewart Branch received a £9,638 grant to run a programme of activities to support their members, their families and the wider community. The project will bring people together to improve their wellbeing and reduce isolation. Activities include a luncheon club, a winter dinner event, coffee mornings and social outings.

Arnaz Walker, Secretary of the Royal British Legion Portstewart Branch, said: "We’re delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. It will enable us to further develop our ongoing activities by bringing people within our community together."

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK, including Rathlin Development CIC which was also awarded a £16,965 grant over one year to enhance their community garden at Rathlin Island’s Manor House. The project includes planting trees, buying gardening equipment, and creating a workshop and event space for local residents and island visitors.

Other organisations being funded include Bovalley Community Association, Breast Friends Causeway Coast, Coleraine Borough 50+ Forum and Macosquin Women’s Institute.

Maggie Montgomery, Arnaz Walker, Cathy Loughrey, Pamela Henry and Ronnie Loughrey

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the difference these grants make across Northern Ireland thanks to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.

“As we approach the 30th Birthday of the National Lottery later this year, celebrating these new awards is a great way to thank National Lottery players who raise this money, which is going back into communities, to strengthen them, and improve lives.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.