Communities across East Antrim to benefit from National Lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to organisations in the East Antrim area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding comes as part of an announcement of over £2 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Larne Community Development Project which is using a £20,000 grant over two years to run activities for the local community to reduce isolation and improve wellbeing. Activities include a luncheon club for all ages, seasonal events, a warm hub and a gymnastics programme for children with additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Islandmagee North Women’s Institute was also awarded a £2,637 grant to organise a cultural day trip and meal for members to experience together to create memories and improve wellbeing.

The latest funding from The National Lottery Community Fund has been announced

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK, including Kilroot Heritage and Community Association, based near Carrickfergus. They are using a £15,600 grant to create a safe and accessible outdoor space at Kilroot Orange Hall for all ages in the local area to use for community activities.

Glynn Community Group, based outside Larne, also received an £8,200 grant to run community events including cinema nights in the village hall, a Halloween party for children and a winter warm hub for local residents. This project will bring local people of all ages together to reduce isolation and increase community spirit.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the difference these grants make across Northern Ireland thanks to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we approach the 30th birthday of the National Lottery later this year, celebrating these new awards is a great way to thank National Lottery players who raise this money, which is going back into communities, to strengthen them, and improve lives.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.