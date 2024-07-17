Communities across Lisburn and Castlereagh to benefit from National Lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to organisations in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

The funding comes as part of an announcement of over £2 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Aghalee Village Hall near Lisburn. They are using a £46,822 grant to expand the activities they provide, to improve the lives of people living in this rural community. Over two years the project will bring people together for regular workshops and events to improve health and wellbeing, build connections and reduce isolation.

Activities include wood working, jewellery making, astronomy, a summer scheme, tailored activities for children with additional needs, and volunteer celebration events. The project will improve services within the hall to ensure it continues as a central hub where people feel welcome and volunteers have the opportunity to give back to the community.

The latest funding from The National Lottery Community Fund has been announced

One Equine Trust has also been awarded a £20,000 grant over one year to provide equine therapy activities for children aged 2-3 with learning disabilities or developmental delays who are attending Mencap’s Children’s Services. The project will use horses to engage the children, develop their skills and build their confidence as they prepare to go to nursery school.

Helping Hands Autism Support Group in Dundonald received a £20,000 grant over two years to run a series of self-empowerment programmes for parents and carers of children with ASD. The project will use craft and wellbeing activities to bring parents and carers together to create a support network, boosting their confidence and improve wellbeing.

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK, including Beechland Community Group in Lisburn which is using a £9,450 grant to run activities for the local community, including a walking club, crafts and line dancing. The project will bring people together and improve health and wellbeing.

Other organisations being funded include Caring and Sharing, Derriaghy Over 50’s Group and Provincial Grand Lodge of Down Galwally House Trust.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the difference these grants make across Northern Ireland thanks to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.

“As we approach the 30th Birthday of the National Lottery later this year, celebrating these new awards is a great way to thank National Lottery players who raise this money, which is going back into communities, to strengthen them, and improve lives.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.