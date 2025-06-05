Communities across Mid Ulster strengthened through National Lottery funding

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over £190k of funding to organisations in the Mid Ulster area who are bringing people together and improving wellbeing.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Derryloran Scout Group, based in Cookstown, which is using a £4,520 grant to organise a day trip to Crawfordsburn Scout Centre for their Squirrels and Beavers groups, as well as two-day camp in Gosford Forest Park for the Cubs and Scouts groups. The project will teach members teambuilding skills, build friendships and improve wellbeing by spending time outdoors.

Joy Greer, Derryloran Scout Group, said: “We are delighted and excited to have been awarded a grant of £4,520 from The National Lottery, Community Fund. As a result of receiving this, we are able to provide extra events for all our young people. We have been striving to do for the last five years and now you have made this possible.”

Northern Ireland Lithuanian Community Amber, based outside Coalisland, was also awarded a £4,200 grant over one year to run classes in traditional Lithuanian dance for all ages in the local community. The project will bring people together to raise awareness of Lithuanian culture and learn new skills.

Players take part in VE/VJ 80th anniversary celebration event on Saturday 10th May. Mid Ulster Gaming Club was awarded a £1,430 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to buy new equipment and prizes for their annual tournament.

This funding comes as part of the latest announcement of over £6 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund, to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK including Mid Ulster Gaming Club, based in Pomeroy. The group is using a £1,430 grant to buy new gaming equipment and prizes for their annual tournament, the project will bring people together to reduce isolation and strengthen support networks.

Other organisations being funded include Bardic Educational Arts and Media, Bruces True Blues LOL 400, Circle of Friends (Carers support group), Friends2Talk, Kildress Community First Responders, Maghera Women’s Institute, Montober LOL 661, Ogras Youth Club, Rural Community Network (NI), Tober Tinys Community Playgroup, Victim Support Welfare Group and West Street Community Hub.

People across Northern Ireland can apply for grants of between £300 and £20,000 for environmental projects through The National Lottery Awards for All programme.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding and carrying out vital work to improve the lives of people in Northern Ireland communities.

“We are continuing to deliver on our strategy, ‘It starts with community’, with several programmes open for applications to support those in need. Please contact us if you would like advice on which funding would best suit your project idea.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visitwww.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.