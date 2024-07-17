Communities across Mid Ulster to benefit from National Lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to organisations in the Mid Ulster area.

The funding comes as part of an announcement of over £2 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Lilac Cancer Support in Cookstown. They are using a £14,160 grant to make improvements to their building to make it accessible for everyone as a Community Health and Wellbeing Hub. The upgrades include widening hallways and installing accessible toilets.

Anne Walsh, Chairperson, Lilac Cancer Support, said: “We are thrilled that The National Lottery Community Fund continue to support the vital work of Lilac in their delivery of health and wellbeing programmes in this area. This funding will make the premises more accessible to people of all abilities and provide a suitable location for other groups to deliver programmes and workshops in a local location.”

Susan O’Neill, Admin and Client Support officer, Anne Walsh, Chairperson of Lilac Cancer Support

Mid Ulster Agewell Partnership, based in Magherafelt, has been awarded an £18,640 grant to fund a Handyman service for local older people. The project will provide help for home maintenance, lawnmowing and a social connection for people living alone.

Strathroy Community Association in Omagh also received an £8,500 grant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Strathroy Housing Estate with a Gala event and community fun day. The project will bring local residents together to celebrate and build a strong sense of community.

Martin McColgan, Chairperson, Strathroy Community Association, said: “We are delighted to receive funding from the National Lottery Community Fund. Our project will help all residents - both young and old - newcomers, and those here for years, to celebrate the upcoming Golden Anniversary. So many people past and present will enjoy coming back to the area to celebrate and the activities planned will improve relations between all local communities.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK, including The Evergreen Club Coalisland. They are using an £8,450 grant over two years to run activities for older people. The project will bring people together to socialise and reduce isolation.

Northern Counties Development Association also received an £18,218 grant to create a community gardening hub in Swatragh to bring people of all ages together and improve community spirit. The project includes a solar powered tea hut, raised vegetable beds, and a planting area.

Other organisations being funded include Gortalowry House Project Limited, Loughshore Community Services, Next Step Transitions Community Interest Company Pomeroy Development Project Ltd, Royal British Legion Dungannon and Moy Club Limited, St Trea’s AOH Community Hub, and Tylluhogue LOL 111.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the difference these grants make across Northern Ireland thanks to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.

“As we approach the 30th Birthday of the National Lottery later this year, celebrating these new awards is a great way to thank National Lottery players who raise this money, which is going back into communities, to strengthen them, and improve lives.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.