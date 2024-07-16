Communities across NI to benefit from £2m National Lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isolated patients in hospitals will get support from a unique pet therapy project and young people from ethnic minority communities can access vital digital equipment, thanks to the latest National Lottery funding.

These are just two of 115 grants totalling £2 million from The National Lottery Community Fund announced today, providing support and services to local people, to improve their lives.

Out of the 115 new grants, 95% are for small awards of under £20,000, including Pets As Therapy, which received a £19,600 grant to expand their service in Northern Ireland where volunteers and their pets visit people of all ages in care homes, hospices, hospitals and schools.

Matthew Robinson, Head of Income Generation & Marketing for Pets As Therapy said: “Visits from our volunteers and their wonderful pets improve health and wellbeing and reduce loneliness and isolation, not only for the people they visit but also for the volunteers themselves.

A Pets As Therapy volunteer bringing their dog to their local care home to spend time with residents

“This funding will allow us to recruit and support more volunteers, coordinators, and pet assessors to expand our service to over 100 locations across NI. We currently have 85 visiting volunteers, but we have 30 on a waiting list. We want to be able to make regular visits to vulnerable people in local communities, including in hospitals and care homes.

“Some of the people we visit in care settings may not have any other visitors so these special visits from friendly pets can give them a connection which is the highlight of their week. Pets As Therapy dogs also visit children in schools which helps promote a relaxing and nurturing environment. We know young people can improve their literacy skills and confidence through reading to the dogs.”

Another group receiving a £20,000 grant is Horn of Africa People’s Aid Northern Ireland (HAPANI), in Belfast. Over two years they will upgrade their facilities and run courses for young people to learn digital skills.

Suleiman Abdulahi, Founder/Managing Director, HAPANI said: “A lot of our young people don’t have a computer, printer or Wi-Fi at home, which is needed for homework and accessing online services, so they come to us for support. Thanks to this funding we’ll be able to provide access to this technology which most of us take for granted.

Volunteers and committee members of Repair and Share Foyle

“Our computer suite is very out of date, so we’ll upgrade our equipment and deliver enhanced training courses so young people can gain essential digital skills to help reach their potential.”

In the North West Repair and Share Foyle have received a £20,000 grant to create a tool and equipment library and deliver repair workshops for the local community. The project will encourage people to share skills and resources and reduce waste.

A wide range of projects are being supported including, Diverse Youth NI, Templemore Retirement Group, Dromboughil Community Association, FND Matters NI, Treehouse Creche, Lilac Cancer Support, Happy life Together, LGBTQ+ Women's Group Newry and Good Morning Ballymena.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the difference these grants make across Northern Ireland.

Kathleen Canning, Aideen O’Neill and Anne McLaughlin from Dromboughil Community Association

“From improving digital skills for young people, to people sharing resources and equipment to reduce waste, these charities, community organisations and voluntary groups are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.

“As we approach the 30th Birthday of the National Lottery later this year, celebrating these new awards is a great way to thank National Lottery players who raise this money, which is going back into communities, to strengthen them, and improve lives.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.