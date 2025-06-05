Communities across south and east Antrim strengthened through National Lottery funding

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to organisations in the south and east Antrim areas who are bringing people together and improving wellbeing.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Charles Sheils Community, based in Carrickfergus, which is using a £20,000 grant over one year to run a programme of activities and renovate their community kitchen. Activities will include cookery demonstrations, yoga, and a festival to bring the community together.

Designability Charity Ltd (DCL) was also awarded an £18,185 grant over one year to reinstate their powered wheelchair loan scheme, in conjunction with the Mae Murray Centre in Larne. The project will provide children with independence and freedom of movement, both indoors and outdoors.

This funding comes as part of the latest announcement of over £6 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund, to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK including Eco Rangers NI, based in Larne. They are using a £15,000 grant over two years to buy equipment so that their volunteers can continue to create cleaner environments and increase community pride within the local area.

Greenisland Community Council also received a £5,200 grant to run a summer scheme for local young people. The project will bring young people together to learn new skills, build their confidence and improve wellbeing.

Other organisations being funded include Cairncastle Women’s Institute, Larne YMCA, Learning Disability Pride Northern Ireland, Newtownabbey Arts and Cultural Network and Whitehead Glasgow Rangers Over 50’s Club.

People across Northern Ireland can apply for grants of between £300 and £20,000 for environmental projects through The National Lottery Awards for All programme.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding and carrying out vital work to improve the lives of people in Northern Ireland communities.

“We are continuing to deliver on our strategy, ‘It starts with community’, with several programmes open for applications to support those in need. Please contact us if you would like advice on which funding would best suit your project idea.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visitwww.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.