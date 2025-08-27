Community Advice ABC expands services through Integrated Advice Partnership model

Residents across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough can now access FREE, professional advice in more places than ever before thanks to Community Advice’s ABC’s Integrated Advice Partnership model.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, which has been running since January 2025, is already making a real difference. Vulnerable service users who may never have sought help before are now able to access free, regulated advice in familiar and supportive community settings, changing lives for the better.

Through this model, Community Advice ABC has expanded its services to ensure that people can seek guidance and support not only in its four main advice offices, but also through social supermarkets, Women’s Aid, Dunlewey Addiction Services and local foodbanks across the council area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This innovative approach makes advice more accessible for those struggling with financial worries, consumer issues, debt, housing issues or other personal challenges. By embedding advisers within key community locations, the Integrated Advice model ensures that support is available where people already feel comfortable and connected.

One of the 'Advice Hives' is in Cove & Co Banbridge

The service offers tailored, one-to-one advice designed to maximise income and provide practical solutions. In addition to in-person help, a borough-wide telephone advice service is available for anyone unable to travel.

“Our goal is to remove barriers to advice and make sure people get the support they need, when and where they need it,” a spokesperson for Community Advice ABC said. “By working alongside community partners, we’re able to reach those who may not otherwise come forward.”

Community Advice ABC provides assistance with:

Checking benefit entitlement and maximising income

Support with debt, housing and employment issues

Confidential guidance for families and individuals facing difficulties

If you are part of a community group or organisation and would like to learn more, the team would be delighted to come and talk about the work they do and the support available.

For free, confidential advice, residents can contact Community Advice ABC by calling 0330 135 9733 or visiting www.adviceabc.co.uk.