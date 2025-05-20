Community groups and arts organisations encouraged to apply to the Arts Council NI’s New Small Grants Programme

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland has opened a new programme called the New Small Grants programme. The New Small Grants Programme is funded by the Department for Communities and aims to encourage greater access to and participation in the arts for everyone. Arts organisations and community groups can now apply for grants between £500 and £5,000 to support projects in any art form, including music, drama, dance, literature, visual, and participatory arts.

Projects can begin on any date on or after 1 September 2025 and must complete by 31 March 2026. The programme is now open for applications on the Arts Council NI website and will close on 18th July 2025, with decisions expected by September 2025.

The new programme welcomes applications from the widest possible range of organisations, representing all categories under Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, and encourages first time applicants to Arts Council NI funding. In particular, the Arts Council NI welcomes applications from the local authority areas listed below:

• Antrim & Newtownabbey

• Ards & North Down

• Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

• Causeway Coast and Glens

• Fermanagh and Omagh

• Lisburn and Castlereagh

• Mid and East Antrim

• Mid Ulster

• Newry, Mourne and Down

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland said, “Participating in the arts, and coming together as communities, can make a vital contribution to improving health and wellbeing, building confidence, and integrating communities. We want to encourage projects which facilitate greater participation in the arts across every section of our society and brings the arts right into the heart of communities. We look forward to seeing what projects emerge from the New Small Grants Programme over the coming months, creating many wonderful opportunities for communities to enjoy the arts.”

For those wishing to apply to the New Small Grants Programme, help with your application is available. Further information, Guidance Notes and the relevant application form are available on the Arts Council NI website at https://artscouncil-ni.org/funding-for-organisations/new-small-grants