Cookstown High School pupils excel in 2025 A Level examinations

Pupils at Cookstown High School are celebrating another year of exceptional A-Level outcomes, with results that reflect the school’s continued reputation for academic excellence. The achievements of this year’s cohort will see pupils progress to a wide range of destinations, including leading Universities, competitive Apprenticeship Programmes, and Further Education pathways.

As a combined grammar and secondary school, Cookstown High School provides a high-quality, inclusive education where pupils are challenged and supported to achieve their personal best. Alongside a broad and rigorous curriculum, pupils benefit from an extensive range of opportunities designed to develop their skills, confidence, and aspirations.

These include leadership roles within the school community, a diverse programme of extra-curricular clubs and societies, competitive sports, drama and musical productions, and strong partnerships with local and national businesses and universities.

Pupils also have the chance to take part in educational visits across the UK, Europe, and beyond, ensuring they leave school with not only excellent qualifications but also valuable life experiences. The Sixth Form experience for Cookstown High School pupils embodies the core values of the school: Excellence - Opportunity - Support.

Pupils with 1 or more A Grade at A2 Level

This year, 36% of all grades awarded were at A* or A, continuing the school’s top-grade performance and maintaining a standard above the Northern Ireland average. In addition, 55% of grades were at A*-B, demonstrating both the breadth and depth of achievement across the curriculum. These results have enabled the vast majority of our pupils to secure their first-choice university place or preferred next step.

Many departments achieved remarkable outcomes, with a 100% A*-C success rate in Art and Design, English Literature, Health and Social Care, History, Home Economics, ICT, and Religious Studies.

A special mention goes to the pupils who achieved at least three A* or A grades:

Commenting on the results, Principal Gwyneth Evans said: "We are thrilled with the outstanding achievements of our pupils this year. These results are the product of hard work, resilience, and ambition, and they open the door to an exciting range of opportunities for our young people. I want to congratulate every pupil on their success, thank our dedicated staff for their tireless commitment, and acknowledge the invaluable support of parents and families.

"It has been a privilege to work with this Year 14 group, and I am delighted to see so many securing places at top universities and embarking on competitive apprenticeship programmes. We wish them every success as they take their next steps and continue to make us proud."

While the grades themselves are a cause for celebration, the real success lies in the doors they open, as our young people progress to the next stage of their education or careers with confidence, skill, and ambition.