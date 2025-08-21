Cookstown-based Rea Sound AV has broken new ground as the first company in Northern Ireland to be shortlisted in two categories of the prestigious UK AV Awards 2025 which celebrate excellence across design, integration, and customer experience for global projects throughout the public and private sectors.

Up against stiff competition from projects across Europe, USA and Asia, the local business is in the running for Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year with a system delivered for McConnell’s Distillery Belfast and in the Public Sector Project of the Year category for their work with Mid Ulster District Council Chamber and meeting rooms.

As the highest accolade in the UK audio-visual industry, the AV Awards is independently judged by panels comprised of senior figures from end-users, consultants, and key industry players.

Firstly, Rea Sound AV’s work with Mid Ulster District Council has redefined how council meetings are conducted. By creating a streamlined and user-friendly system, the company has made complex processes such as hybrid meetings, voting, and live streaming simpler, faster, and more efficient.

In addition to this, the council can now to move towards a modern, paperless workflow, saving time, reducing costs, and improving collaboration.

“This project has completely transformed how council meetings are run,” said Roger McMullan, Director at Rea Sound AV. “We’ve made something incredibly complex feel seamless and intuitive, so that the elected members of Mid Ulster council can focus on decision-making rather than technology. ”

A partnership with McConnell’s Distillery in Belfast saw Rea Sound AV deliver a world-class visitor experience that blends history, storytelling, and brand engagement.

The new system allows McConnell’s to run multiple tours simultaneously, significantly increasing capacity and boosting tourism opportunities. Staff benefit from simple controls that keep the focus on guests rather than technology, while visitors enjoy an immersive, memorable journey that brings the McConnell’s brand to life.

“McConnell’s wanted an experience that was as engaging as it was reliable,” explained Roger. “The AV solution we designed elevates their story in a way that’s immersive, flexible, and future-ready. It’s a perfect example of how technology can drive brand impact.”

Being shortlisted for two UK-wide awards highlights both Rea Sound AV’s success and Northern Ireland’s growing reputation for world-class innovation.

“To be the only company from Northern Ireland recognised in two categories at this level is a huge honour,” added Roger. “It proves that cutting-edge solutions are being designed and delivered right here in Northern Ireland, for clients across government, tourism, and beyond.

“Our mission is simple. We constantly strive to deliver bespoke AV solutions that are innovative, intuitive, and impactful through working closely with eminent AV equipment suppliers worldwide. These nominations are a recognition of our team’s creativity, expertise, and commitment to excellence and show that our clients throughout Ireland are receiving the very best in AV installation global standards.”