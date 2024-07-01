Could you be Antrim and Newtownabbey’s next King’s Awards recipient?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The King’s Awards for Enterprise celebrates outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.
The event was well attended, reflecting the keen interest from the local business community in these prestigious awards. The attendees heard from a panel of past award winners from the Borough who shared their valuable insights and experiences.
Alan Lowry from Environmental Street Furniture, Olivia McNeill from InspecVision, Greg Bradley from BLK BOX, and Faye Thomas from Vyta each discussed their journey of applying for, and winning The King’s Awards for Enterprise. They highlighted the significant benefits the award has brought them, including enhanced credibility and prestige within their sectors.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented on the success of the event, saying: “We are delighted to host this session and support our local businesses in their pursuit of excellence. As a Council, we are extremely proud of the innovation, talent, entrepreneurship and excellence within our local business community and we want to help them get the recognition they deserve. I would encourage any local business to get in touch with our Economic Development Team if they are interested in applying.”
Alan Lowry said: “Winning the King’s Awards has given credibility to our business profile globally and opened doors to new opportunities. It is a mark of excellence that sets us apart from other businesses.”
Attendees also had the opportunity to hear from Nichola Bruno and Chloe Palser from the King’s Awards Office. They provided a comprehensive overview of the application process, offering practical advice and encouragement to local businesses considering applying for the award.
The King’s Awards for Enterprise were established almost 70 years ago, and is recognised as the most prestigious business award in the UK.
Applications for The King’s Awards will close on 12 September 2024. If you are interested in applying, or would like to discuss further, please E. [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.