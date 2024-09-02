Council announces Warm and Well Events to support local residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced a series of ‘Warm and Well’ events aimed at supporting the health, wellbeing and safety of the local community. These free events, organised by the Council’s Environmental Health section, in collaboration with Community Advice and the Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), are designed to offer valuable one-on-one support and guidance to residents across the Borough.

The ‘Warm and Well’ events will cover a range of important topics, including: Benefit Advice: Learn about the benefits you may be eligible for and how to apply. nergy Efficiency in the Home: Get tips on reducing energy costs and information on available grants. Home Security and Crime Reduction: Receive advice on how to keep your home safe and secure. Home Safety and Accident Prevention: Learn how to make your home a safer environment and reduce the risk of accidents.

These events will offer residents the opportunity to speak directly with experts who can provide tailored advice and support on these essential topics. Don’t miss out on the chance to get the information and help you need this winter at a ‘Warm and Well’ event near you.

‘Warm and Well’ events will take place in the following locations: Mossley Pavilion – Wednesday 11 September, 10am – 12pm; Ballyclare Town Hall – Thursday 12 September, 10am – 12pm; Tesco Northcott – Friday 13 September, 10am – 12pm; Abbeycentre – Wednesday 18 September, 2pm – 4pm; Asda Antrim – Friday 20 September 10am – 12pm; Randalstown Library – Wednesday 25 September, 2pm – 4pm; Tesco Crumlin – Friday 27 September, 10am – 12pm

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented: “Our ‘Warm and Well’ events are a fantastic initiative to ensure our residents have access to the support and guidance they need. With the cost of living rising, we understand how important it is to provide practical advice and assistance to help people manage their homes and finances better. We hope to see many people taking advantage of these free events."

For more details on these events visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/warm-and-well-events or contact the Health and Wellbeing Team, E. envhealth@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk