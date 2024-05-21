Council approves planning application for Antrim Primary School extension

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced the approval of a planning application for an extension to Antrim Primary School, aimed at enhancing educational facilities for the local community.

The planning application was processed and approved in just 19 weeks.

The approved proposal will replace existing mobile accommodation with a permanent, modern facility that aligns with the Department of Education (DE) Handbook standards. This development will add 1,600 square metres of additional floor space, providing much-needed and highly desirable support and flexible teaching spaces.

Key features of the new extension include 12 new classrooms, three resource areas, a multi-purpose room, medical room, hygiene room and other ancillary accommodation. The investment will bring with it in the region of 20-30 construction jobs across the sector.

CGI of planned extension to Antrim Primary School

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: "We are delighted to approve this essential extension for Antrim Primary School. This project reflects the Council’s ongoing commitment to support the improvements of educational infrastructure within our community. The new extension will significantly benefit students and staff, offering a more supportive and flexible learning environment.”