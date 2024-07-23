Council approves £22.1m storage and distribution facility at Nutts Corner
The project will see the establishment of two businesses on site, the relocation of Hannon Steel and the creation of Hannon Pharma Link (HPL), which specialises in the storage and distribution of pharmaceutical, medtech and medicine-related products.
The approved project represents an investment of approximately £22.1 million and is expected to generate £510,000 annually in business rates. The construction phase will create 160 jobs, with up to 400 permanent jobs following the completion of the development.
Hannon Pharma Link Ltd (HPL) will operate a large refrigerated building (11,719sqm) for temperature-controlled storage of medications and medical supplies. The facility will include quality control, inventory management, and order processing, ensuring full traceability and regulatory compliance. It will primarily store pharmaceutical products from Northern Ireland, supplemented by international products for the all-island market. Deliveries will be managed via HGVs for large consignments and small vans for smaller deliveries to healthcare facilities, pharmacies, and patients. Hannon Steel will also relocate to the new site, ensuring its continued operations and growth.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: "This substantial investment by The Hannon Group is a significant boost to our local economy. The project will create numerous job opportunities and drive economic growth in our Borough. We are excited to see the positive impact this development will bring to our community."
Chairperson of Antrim and Newtownabbey Planning Committee, Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown added: “The approval of this project demonstrates our commitment to economic development and support for local businesses. The Hannon Group's investment will create jobs and enhance our region's infrastructure, providing long-term benefits for the Borough.”
