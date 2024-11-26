Council backs the White Ribbon Charter to end violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, reaffirmed the Council's commitment to ending violence against women and girls by signing the White Ribbon Charter at Mossley Mill. This action is a powerful statement of the Council’s commitment to creating a safer society where women and girls are free from violence, fear, and intimidation.

The White Ribbon Charter is a global pledge to challenge and prevent violence against women and girls. By signing, the Council has joined over 40 organisations across Northern Ireland, including sports bodies, schools, and workplaces, in committing to never commit, condone, or remain silent about violence against women.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said, "Attacks on women across Northern Ireland is deeply troubling and unacceptable. By signing the White Ribbon Charter for another year, we are making a public commitment to challenge harmful behaviours and promote equality and respect in our Borough. Together, we must take action to build a community where everyone feels safe and valued."

Tahnee McCorry, CEO of White Ribbon NI comments, “Making the pledge is a powerful step to set intentions, a promise that an organisation will play their role in ending violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for refusing to remain silent about violence against women and girls at this vital time. True change demands our collective effort; while pledging during the 16 days symbolises solidarity, the commitment to uphold this promise must resonate 365 days a year.”

The Mayor is joined by Elected Members from Antrim and Newtownabbey to sign the White Ribbon Charter

We look forward to collaborating throughout the year with the Antrim and Newtownabbey council and community - holding workshops across the area, partnering with schools, and working with young people in youth groups and sports clubs to challenge the attitudes and beliefs which lead to violence against women and girls.”

In Northern Ireland, White Ribbon started as a campaign within Women’s Aid ABCLN and grew into an independent organisation, White Ribbon NI, launched in 2021. By working with local councils, businesses, sports organisations, and schools, White Ribbon NI aims to inspire meaningful change and foster a culture of respect and safety.

For further information, visit www.whiteribbonni.org