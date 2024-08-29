Council calls for Executive to restore funding for Good Relations programmes
The call has come following the passing by Council of an Alliance Party Motion from Councillor Nicola Parker, who said that Good Relations programmes are a cornerstone of a peaceful post-conflict society, and that they must be funded and supported appropriately.
During her speech in support of her motion, Councillor Parker condemned recent violence and the targeting of businesses in some areas outside of Lisburn and Castlereagh, and registered her disappointment that there has been no more progress on implementing a regional Good Relations Strategy or restoring Good Relations funding to the levels previously seen in the past.
Councillor Parker said: “Good Relations programmes are a vital antidote to intolerance and a cornerstone of the peaceful post-conflict society we all want to see and are trying to achieve. One that involves creating shared spaces, challenging sectarianism, racism and other forms of prejudice, and promoting respect for all cultural identities.
“The funding that keeps these programmes running is vital, so it’s incredibly worrying to see cuts from The Executive Office (TEO), which will be so damaging to local councils.
“There is also concern around TEO’s lack of momentum in terms of agreeing an enhanced Good Relations Strategy, the need for which is stark in the aftermath of the racially and religiously motived violence we’ve seen over the last few weeks.
“We’re glad council colleagues have agreed to join us in calling on The Executive Office to reflect on their own lacklustre approach to such an essential policy area.”
