Council demonstrates continued commitment to local businesses by expanding ‘Make it Local’ campaign

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is expanding its successful ‘Make it Local’ campaign to support more businesses across the district. The next phase, funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), aims to foster local pride, support businesses and improve the lives of our local communities.

Launching on Monday 24 March, ‘Make it Local’ will continue to celebrate the unique character and quality of independent businesses across the district, encouraging residents and visitors to shop locally. The campaign will showcase the friendly faces behind local businesses while reinforcing its core message: ‘There’s Lots to Love when you… #ShopLocal’.

This phase of the campaign will shine a spotlight on fourteen businesses across Ballynahinch, Downpatrick, Newcastle, Crossmaglen, Camlough, Kilkeel, Warrenpoint and Newry. A creative mix of digital, print, social media and promotional PR activities will be used to enhance their visibility and strengthen engagement with local communities.

The expansion of ‘Make it Local’ aligns with the wider objectives of the UKSPF, recognising the challenges faced by town centres and businesses in recent years, the fund is designed to deliver tangible improvements that enhance local economies, strengthen community connections and boost overall well-being.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Pete Byrne, said: "The Make it Local campaign has already made a real difference to our independent businesses, and we are delighted to extend its impact with the support of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. This funding enables us to further invest in our communities, fostering local pride and strengthening our town centres as vibrant places to live, work and visit."

"By continuing to celebrate and support independent businesses, we are not only boosting the local economy but also enhancing the social and physical fabric of our towns and villages.”

“I would encourage everyone to take part in this initiative by exploring local shops, dining at neighbourhood restaurants, and enjoying the diverse range of products and services offered by our independent businesses throughout the district.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council extends its gratitude to all participating businesses and looks forward to the continued success of the ‘Make it Local’ campaign.

For more information on ‘Make it Local’, please visit the Council’s website: www.newrymournedown.org/make-it-local.