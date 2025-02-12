Council hosts groundbreaking training on coercive control and homicide risk

On Friday, 7 February, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council had the honour of hosting Professor Jane Monckton Smith OBE, an internationally renowned criminologist, for an interactive training session attended by over 100 guests.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The session focused on The Homicide Timeline and The Coercive Control Suicide Timeline, which are critical frameworks for understanding risk escalation patterns in cases of intimate partner coercive control and stalking.

Violence against women and girls is a deep-rooted and systemic issue in our society. It is often hidden in plain sight, affecting women and girls in every aspect of their lives - where they learn, live, and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council remains committed to tackling this crisis and is proud to contribute to the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) programme, a seven-year initiative mandated by the Northern Ireland Executive to address gender-based violence and abuse.

Professor Jane Monckton Smith OBE addressing delegates

The training provided invaluable insights into coercive control, stalking behaviours, and risk escalation. The session covered key topics such as:

The research underpinning the Homicide Timeline and Coercive Control Suicide Timeline. The eight stages of the Homicide Timeline, offering evidence-based explanations for risk escalation. Understanding how coercive control introduces and maintains chronic fear in victims. Practical applications for professionals managing domestic abuse disclosures and offender interventions.

Speaking about the event, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Professor Jane Monckton Smith OBE for sharing her world-leading expertise with our professionals today. Domestic abuse, coercive control, and stalking are serious threats to the safety of women and girls in our community. Understanding these risk factors and escalation patterns is essential in preventing harm and saving lives. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting victims and working towards the eradication of gender-based violence. There is something every one of us can do—let’s get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jay Burbank, Councillor Lucille O’Hagan, Professor Jane Monckton Smith OBE, Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM, Junior Minister Pam Cameron, Councillor Alison Bennington and Director of Community Planning Ursula Fay

Professor Monckton Smith’s pioneering research has been instrumental in shaping national and international policies on domestic abuse and homicide prevention. Her work is widely used by police forces and agencies across the UK and Europe to improve risk assessments and safeguard victims from escalating violence.

The Council encourages all professionals who may respond to domestic abuse or stalking cases to apply the learning from this session and remain vigilant in identifying early warning signs. Together, we can create a safer community for everyone.