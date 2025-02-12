Council hosts groundbreaking training on coercive control and homicide risk
The session focused on The Homicide Timeline and The Coercive Control Suicide Timeline, which are critical frameworks for understanding risk escalation patterns in cases of intimate partner coercive control and stalking.
Violence against women and girls is a deep-rooted and systemic issue in our society. It is often hidden in plain sight, affecting women and girls in every aspect of their lives - where they learn, live, and work.
The Council remains committed to tackling this crisis and is proud to contribute to the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) programme, a seven-year initiative mandated by the Northern Ireland Executive to address gender-based violence and abuse.
The training provided invaluable insights into coercive control, stalking behaviours, and risk escalation. The session covered key topics such as:
- The research underpinning the Homicide Timeline and Coercive Control Suicide Timeline.
- The eight stages of the Homicide Timeline, offering evidence-based explanations for risk escalation.
- Understanding how coercive control introduces and maintains chronic fear in victims.
- Practical applications for professionals managing domestic abuse disclosures and offender interventions.
Speaking about the event, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM, said:
“We are incredibly grateful to Professor Jane Monckton Smith OBE for sharing her world-leading expertise with our professionals today. Domestic abuse, coercive control, and stalking are serious threats to the safety of women and girls in our community. Understanding these risk factors and escalation patterns is essential in preventing harm and saving lives. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting victims and working towards the eradication of gender-based violence. There is something every one of us can do—let’s get started.”
Professor Monckton Smith’s pioneering research has been instrumental in shaping national and international policies on domestic abuse and homicide prevention. Her work is widely used by police forces and agencies across the UK and Europe to improve risk assessments and safeguard victims from escalating violence.
The Council encourages all professionals who may respond to domestic abuse or stalking cases to apply the learning from this session and remain vigilant in identifying early warning signs. Together, we can create a safer community for everyone.