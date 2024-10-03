Council launches Coach Education and Club Development Programme
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Delivered in partnership with ABC Sports Forum, the programme will include a series of online and in-person workshops, covering topics such as autism in sport training, safeguarding children and young people in sport, designated officer and first aid training.
Speaking at the launch of the programme, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy said: “I am delighted to officially launch our 2024/25 Coach Education and Club Development Programme. As a Council, we recognise that coaches and volunteers are the lifeblood of sports clubs, dedicating countless hours to inspiring and supporting lifelong participation and success in sport.
“Through this year’s Programme we are committed to supporting the development of clubs, coaches and volunteers to ensure continued success across the borough’s sporting community.”
Chair of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum, Cathal O’Neill said: “The workshops on offer ensure there is something relevant and innovative for our clubs, coaches and volunteers at all levels to support their ongoing development. I would encourage all clubs, coaches and volunteers throughout the borough to get involved and benefit from the great programme on offer.”
Varying per workshop, costs are heavily subsidised and are payable upon registration. Affiliated members of ABC Sports Forum can avail of specially discounted rates and will receive separate booking instructions and voucher codes.
For more information, please visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/coacheducation
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.