Council launches elected member learning and development strategy
Established to support the Council’s 40 local councillors, this strategic initiative has been designed to support all elected members at each stage of their development, actively encouraging each councillor to participate in continuous learning and development, ensuring they are well-equipped to lead and serve their communities effectively.
Elected Members play a crucial role in establishing the strategic direction of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Their contributions are integral to achieving the vision for the borough. The new Learning and Development Strategy is designed to provide members with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate their complex and evolving roles.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said on the launch: “Elected Members are at the heart of our Ccuncil's strategic planning and community leadership. This strategy represents our commitment to their continuous professional development and dedication to fostering a forward-thinking approach to governance."
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is proud to hold the Charter Plus Award for Councillor Development, a testament to its commitment to excellence in Member development. The award underscores the council’s dedication to providing high-quality learning opportunities and our resolve to remain at the forefront of councillor development practices.
This new strategy not only supports the individual growth of the councillors but also strengthens the collective capability of the council. By investing in the elected members, the council is investing in the future of the borough, ensuring that it can effectively address the needs of the communities and drive forward the shared vision for Antrim and Newtownabbey.
