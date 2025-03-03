Council launches ‘Make it Local’ Campaign to boost small settlements
The ‘Make it Local’ campaign will build upon the successful completion of environmental improvement and revitalisation schemes under the ‘Small Settlements Regeneration Programme’, funded by the Department for Communities, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Department for Infrastructure and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.
Launching on Monday 3 March 3, the campaign will introduce the friendly faces behind some of the district’s independent businesses while carrying the strapline, ‘There’s Lots to Love when you… #ShopLocal’. The message aims to showcase the distinct character, quality and diversity of small businesses across the district and highlight the improvements made to infrastructure and public spaces. Overall, the initiative aims to encourage residents to rediscover and appreciate all that their local towns and villages have to offer.
Featuring a mix of digital, print, social media and promotional PR, the campaign will spotlight businesses across the towns and villages of Annalong, Dundrum, Hilltown, Killyleagh, Meigh, Newtownhamilton, Strangford, Bessbrook, Castlewellan, Saintfield, and Rostrevor.
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Pete Byrne, said, “Our new Make it Local initiative is another step forward in our commitment to revitalising our small settlements and fostering strong, vibrant communities. It aligns with the Council’s vision to create vital and viable towns that meet the needs of local citizens and the surrounding areas.
“The recent Environmental Improvement Schemes and revitalisation projects have improved the physical infrastructure of the villages, creating a more vibrant welcoming environment, making these places more attractive for shoppers, visitors and also for new businesses to invest in. By encouraging residents and visitors to shop locally, we can strengthen our communities and ensure that our villages thrive. This not only supports local businesses but also enhances the overall quality of life for our residents district wide - there really is ‘Lots to Love’.”
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council would like to extend its thanks to the businesses who participated in the ‘Make it Local’ campaign.
For more information on ‘Make it Local’, please visit the Council’s website: www.newrymourneanddown.org/make-it-local.