Council launches public consultation for Performance Improvement Objectives

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has launched a public consultation process aimed at gathering views on its proposed Performance Improvement Objectives for 2025-26.

From Thursday 06 February to Thursday 03 April 2025, members of the public are invited to complete a short online survey to share their thoughts and opinions on the following proposed objectives:

We will reduce the average number of days’ sickness absence lost per employee.

We will reduce council’s environmental impact through the development and implementation of a Climate and Sustainability Action Plan.

We will improve our waste management services through the implementation of technological solutions and continued communication.

We will improve communications with our customers on council services and responsibilities.

Commenting on the public consultation, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy, said:

“Each year our council is required to set objectives for improving how it carries out its functions and to put in place arrangements to help promote sustainable and continuous improvements in its service delivery. To help us achieve this, we are welcoming comments on our proposed Performance Improvement Objectives for 2025-26.

“For our council to be effective, it is important that as many members of the local community offer feedback on these proposed objectives to ensure they reflect those views and address the needs of customers, residents and communities across the entire borough.”

The survey and related documents for the proposed Performance Improvement Objectives are now available on the council’s website at armaghbanbridgecraigavon.citizenspace.com/performance-audit/copy-of-proposedperformanceobjectives2025-26/ until Thursday 03 April 2025.

Should you wish to receive the document in hard copy or an alternative format, please contact the council’s Performance Team on 0300 0300 900 or email [email protected].