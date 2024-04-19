Council Launches the Veterans’ Champion Strategy and Action Plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Defined within the Strategy are key focus areas including community engagement, employment initiatives, financial support, health and wellness programmes, civilian integration, legal assistance, data collection on veteran demographics and enhancing public perception and understanding. Additionally, the strategy highlights the various charities available to veterans, alongside annual events commemorating veterans’ service and sacrifice.

The document also details an array of support services tailored to veterans' needs, ranging from employability guidance to physical and mental health resources. Practical advice is provided on registering veteran status within the NHS, obtaining an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card, and accessing veteran friendly GP practices.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper commented: “The implementation of the Veterans’ Strategy signifies our ongoing commitment to recognising and supporting our Armed Forces community and serving those who have served us."

Veterans Commissioner, Danny Kinahan DL, Mayor, Cllr Cooper and Veterans' Champion, Cllr Bennington

The Strategy is just one element of the Council’s broader efforts to enhance the lives of veterans within the community. It complements existing initiatives led by the Veterans’ Champion such as the monthly Breakfast Clubs held on the first Saturday of each month, at the Masonic Hall in Antrim and the Ulster Transport Bowling Club in Jordanstown. These clubs offer networking opportunities and a platform for local support services to engage with veterans.

Furthermore, the Council reaffirmed its dedication to the welfare of service personnel by officially signing the Armed Forces Covenant on 12 April 2024. Looking ahead, the Borough is gearing up to host Armed Forces Day on 22 June 2024, featuring a captivating Red Arrows display, a parade with over 600 military personnel, a Beating Retreat and a gun salute at Jordanstown Loughshore Park.

Veterans’ Champion, Councillor Alison Bennington commented: “Our Veterans’ Strategy underscores our commitment to collaborating with organisations that help ex-servicemen and women. It’s about ensuring veterans and their families are fully aware of the comprehensive services available to them, whether it’s in healthcare, housing or employment support. The Strategy serves as a catalyst of Council's efforts to enhance the lives of veterans within our community.”