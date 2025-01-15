Council launches VE-Day 80 with a community grant fund

Caption (L-R): Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the LCCC’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee; Megan Keery-Smyth, Atlas Centre; Councillor Kurtis Dickson, Mayor; Alderman Hazel Legge, Chair of LCCC’s VE-Day Working Group; Lyndsey Tavares, Atlas Centre and Councillor Nicholas Trimble, Chair of LCCC’s Corporate Services Committee.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has unveiled an exciting programme of events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day.

This landmark occasion celebrates 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe, when Britain and its Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender, bringing peace to the continent.

A wide range of council-led events will mark this significant anniversary, ensuring that all generations can reflect on this pivotal moment in history while celebrating the peace and freedoms secured in 1945. Highlights include:

A small grants fund to support community-led VE-Day 80 initiatives with a maximum of £700 available for each group.

A commemorative service of thanksgiving to honour those who served and sacrificed during the war.

A period themed tea dance in Market Square.

Exhibitions and talks at the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum showcasing local wartime stories and memorabilia.

A beating retreat by the renowned Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, followed by the lighting of a beacon in Castle Gardens.

Councillor Kurtis Dickson, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, shared his enthusiasm for the programme, stating: “VE-Day 80 is an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who secured our freedom while celebrating the resilience and hope of the communities who rebuilt their lives after the war. I encourage everyone to join us in commemorating this special anniversary.”

Alderman Hazel Legge, Chair of LCCC’s VE-Day Working Group, added: “The programme of events for VE-Day 80 offers something for everyone. From educational activities to celebratory street parties, we aim to bring together people of all ages to honour the significance of this milestone. VE-Day 80 is not only about remembrance but also about unity and celebration.”

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee, commented: “We are delighted to launch the VE-Day 80 community grant fund, providing up to £700 to support local groups in marking this historic milestone. This funding empowers our communities to host their own commemorative events, ensuring the legacy of those who served is celebrated and shared for generations to come.”

Councillor Nicholas Trimble, Chair of the council’s Corporate Services Committee, noted: “VE-Day 80 marks a momentous occasion in our shared history. We are proud to support initiatives that not only honour our past but also celebrate the partnerships that have shaped our community since 1945.”