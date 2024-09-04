Council pays tribute to the Merchant Navy
The service provided an opportunity to celebrate and honour the many courageous men and women who serve, or have served, as merchant seafarers.
Leading the tributes, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant read a message from HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, KG, KT, GCVO which included: “On this Merchant Navy Day, I very much hope you will support this campaign by the Seafarers charity to remember the sacrifices, salute the courage and support the future of the often unsung personnel of our Merchant Navy.”
During the Mayor's address he paid tribute to the immense sacrifices that the personnel of the Merchant Navy made in both the First and Second World Wars.
He said: “I should like to pay tribute to the gallantry and sacrifice of those brave seamen, who ensured that vital supplies reached our shores and our ships. Some 17,000 merchant mariners lost their lives in the Great War and over 30,000 in the Second World War - in fact, one in 3 of our merchant seamen did not survive.
“To our Merchant Navy veterans here today, to their families and friends, I extend the thanks of the Council for the courage, fortitude, and commitment shown by our heroic seafarers during times of war and peace.”
