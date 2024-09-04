Council pays tribute to the Merchant Navy

By Ashleigh Erwin
Contributor
Published 4th Sep 2024, 10:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly was honoured to host a special flag raising of the Red Ensign at Mossley Mill in recognition of Merchant Navy Day which was commemorated on 3 September.

The service provided an opportunity to celebrate and honour the many courageous men and women who serve, or have served, as merchant seafarers.

Leading the tributes, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant read a message from HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, KG, KT, GCVO which included: “On this Merchant Navy Day, I very much hope you will support this campaign by the Seafarers charity to remember the sacrifices, salute the courage and support the future of the often unsung personnel of our Merchant Navy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the Mayor's address he paid tribute to the immense sacrifices that the personnel of the Merchant Navy made in both the First and Second World Wars.

The Mayor Councillor Neil Kelly with HMLL Mr David McCorkell KStJ and Cadet Sergeant Logan BeckettThe Mayor Councillor Neil Kelly with HMLL Mr David McCorkell KStJ and Cadet Sergeant Logan Beckett
The Mayor Councillor Neil Kelly with HMLL Mr David McCorkell KStJ and Cadet Sergeant Logan Beckett

He said: “I should like to pay tribute to the gallantry and sacrifice of those brave seamen, who ensured that vital supplies reached our shores and our ships. Some 17,000 merchant mariners lost their lives in the Great War and over 30,000 in the Second World War - in fact, one in 3 of our merchant seamen did not survive.

“To our Merchant Navy veterans here today, to their families and friends, I extend the thanks of the Council for the courage, fortitude, and commitment shown by our heroic seafarers during times of war and peace.”

Related topics:CouncilAntrimNewtownabbeyMayor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.