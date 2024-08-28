Councillor Liam Mackle calls for proper investment in special school provision
Sinn Fein Councillor Liam Mackle last night brought a motion to ABC Council in relation to special educational needs placements.
Cllr Mackle said: “I am delighted that I was able to get unanimous support from councillors across the chamber for my motion in relation to special needs placements.
“Every September the headlines are about the number of children with SEN who do not have a school place.
“We need proper investment in special school provision to end this annual nightmare for parents.
“14 years of Tory rule has been devastating for all our public services, including education.
“Council will now write to the Executive Office and the Department expressing the concern of the Council."
