Countdown to 72-hole challenge in support of school’s South African adventure

There are just a few days to go until four notable golfers take to the tee at Royal Portrush Golf Club to play 72 holes to raise money to support Coleraine Grammar School’s rugby tour to South Africa.

Ready to wield their clubs are former Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best, Ulster and Ireland legend Jonny Bell, Coleraine Grammar School Head of Sport Richard Beggs and CEO of Tenth Revolution James Lloyd-Townshend.

The four men will play two rounds each of the Dunluce Links and the Valley Links on Monday (April 14).

Jonny said: “I’m delighted to help raise funds for Coleraine Grammar School’s tour of South Africa.

Rory Best, Johnny Bell, James Lloyd-Townshend will Richard Beggs will play 72 holes in one day to support Coleraine Grammer School’s 2026 tour to South Africa

“Visiting different countries and cultures is what makes touring so special, and it doesn’t get much better than South Africa, a country steeped in rugby tradition.”

James said: “When Richard first mentioned the challenge, I jumped at the opportunity to help raise some money to give the boys what will be a life changing experience.

“There’s nothing quite like a rugby tour, and particularly in such a beautiful place like South Africa.”

Richard – who played with Jonny and James for Coleraine Inst 1st XV in the 1991 Ulster Schools’ Cup Final – explained that the money raised would ensure that cost would not be barrier for the young players selected to travel to the homeland of the reigning Rugby World Cup champions.

He said: “South Africa is the ultimate rugby tour and will be a life-changing experience for all involved.

“When putting the tour together, the school was determined that no one would miss out because of finances. The funding we are seeking to raise is intended to make the trip affordable for all.

“I am so grateful to Rory, Jonny and James for giving up their time to take part in an arduous challenge for a magnificent cause.

“I hope anyone with links to the school, who are part of the rugby community or just want to support this ground-breaking venture will feel able to make a donation.”