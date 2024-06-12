County Armagh boy, aged 9 treks across whole country for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In July, Elijah (aged 9) from Dollingstown plans to trek the length of a whole country to raise money for his favourite charity, Almost Home Rescue Centre in Moira.

Elijah is grabbing his hiking boots and taking on the Liechtenstein trail, walking all the way from the southern border to the very north. The trail takes in all 11 municipalities of Liechtenstein and will total about 85km.

He hopes to raise £850 to support Almost Home Rescue Centre, a charity very Close to his heart. Almost two years ago, Elijah and his family rescued a little pup who they called Scamper. The two are closest friends and Elijah is determined to say thank you in a meaningful way.

Elijah has already raised over £2,000 for the charity by hiking Ben Nevis and making Christmas decorations. The walk will be the toughest challenge yet, but he hopes it will help the charity look after all the animals that come into their care needing love, shelter, food and treatment.