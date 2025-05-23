County Derry Man Marks 70th Birthday with Half Marathon in Memory of Late Sister

Sean McGlinchey, a well-known figure throughout the province, is set to complete a half marathon on Friday, 30 May, to mark his 70th birthday and raise vital funds for AWARE NI, a local charity supporting people affected by low mood, depression, anxiety and bipolar.

Sean is undertaking the challenge in memory of his sister Anne Gallagher, who passed away suddenly in 2013 having lived with mental health challenges. The campaign has raised over £12,000 (not including Gift Aid), with donations continuing to come in and a target of £15,000 now in sight.

“Anne was the most kind and caring person you could ever meet,” said Sean. “She was no stranger to volunteering and always went to great lengths to help others, so it is only fitting that her passing will help raise vital funds to provide much-needed support for those living with mental health challenges.

“I also want to make people more aware that what others are going through is not always visible. I think it’s really important for all of us to be there for each other and to give each other time - so that if someone is feeling low or depressed, they know ‘it’s OK not to be OK’.”

Pictured: Sean McGlinchey, family, and Mary O’Kane AWARE NI Corporate Relationship Officer

The half marathon route will begin at Ballinascreen GAC and finish at St Canice’s GAC, Dungiven, passing through Moneyneena and across the Birren Mountain – a course that reflects both Sean’s love of running and the local landscape that shaped his life and his family’s story.

Sean will be joined on the day by Anne’s son, Peter, Minister for the Economy Caoimhe Archibald, and long-time friend Paul Gunning. Community members are also welcome to join for part or all of the run. Participants will gather at 5.30 pm at Ballinascreen GAC, with a 6 pm start.

“Many runners say that running helps their mental health, and I’m no exception,” Sean added. “Getting out into nature, whether walking or running, is a release valve—and I never come home without having a chat with someone too. It’s good for the body, mind, and heart.”

“If you’re struggling, please remember that you are not alone. So many people feel this way, and many have come through it with the right support. Talk to someone—whether a friend, family member, or even a stranger. Opening up is an important step toward recovery.”

Sean also shared his appreciation for AWARE NI’s work. “AWARE NI has 24 support groups across Northern Ireland, including two in Derry city, one in Coleraine, Limavady and Magherafelt. They offer a safe, confidential space for people to share, listen, and know they’re not alone. I’ve heard so many positive stories from these groups. If our fundraising helps even one person, it’s all been worthwhile.”

“To anyone thinking of fundraising for AWARE NI—don’t wait! Do it now. Every life matters, and every pound helps. What could be more rewarding than helping provide support for those who need it most?”

Mary O’Kane, Fundraising Officer at AWARE NI, said: “Sean’s story has touched so many people, and we are incredibly grateful for the awareness and funds he is raising in memory of Anne. His determination and compassion are inspiring, and the money raised will go directly towards delivering life-saving mental health support across Northern Ireland. We’re proud to have him as part of the AWARE NI community.

Importantly, this fundraising helps sustain services like our five free-to-attend support groups throughout the county, which provide a safe space for people to come together, talk openly, and find the help they need. Local support like Sean’s ensures we can keep these groups running and continue to offer hope to those who need it most.”

To mark the occasion, a family fun day will take place at St Canice’s GAC Dungiven from 6 pm to 9pm following the run, and is open to all who want to show their support or celebrate Sean’s milestone achievement.

To donate to Sean’s campaign for AWARE NI, please visit aware.enthuse.com/cf/in-memory-of-anne-gallagher