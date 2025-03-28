Coverage of momentous visit receives royal approval
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Our Editor, Michael Scott, was at Buckingham Palace last Wednesday evening for a reception hosted by Their Majesties and also attended by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to recognise the role that local media plays in society.
The Chronicle's 10 pages of coverage were going to print as the reception was getting underway, so Michael was unable to bring a copy of last week's edition.
However, he did bring a print-out of the front page in the hope that he would be able to show it off to one of the Royals.
And, as luck would have it, Michael did manage to shake hands with King Charles and show him our front page - which the King thought was "wonderful".
Michael said, "I explained to him that we had chosen to use a picture of Their Majesties standing on top of The Cut - perhaps the most famous of all Banbridge landmarks - and our headline 'A Cut Above' reflected how the town was still buzzing after their visit.
"The King spoke fondly about his trip to Northern Ireland and recalled how he had been told about horses dying while trying to get to the top of The Cut!
“I have to admit to being a little nervous as he approached and, to be quite honest, I wasn't sure of exactly what I was going to say, but he put everyone immediately at ease with his good humour.
“We were all very well looked after and everyone was on cloud nine as we left the reception.”
The "once in a lifetime" trip was one that Michael said would live long in the memory.
"I genuinely thought the invite was a wind-up, and from talking to many of my colleagues from the world of journalism who were also in attendance, I wasn't alone in thinking that!" joked Michael.
"It was such an honour to be asked to come to the Palace, and the opportunity to show off the Chronicle and our coverage, which we were so proud of, was amazing.
"We have been asked to send a copy to Buckingham Palace as, apparently, the Royals are very keen to see it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.