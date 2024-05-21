Craigavon business swaps carpets for asphalt and hit the road in aid of blood cancer research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Global carpet manufacturers Ulster Carpets have raised more than £2,250 for blood cancer charity Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI by walking and running at this year’s Belfast City Marathon.

The 24-strong team took the eight-mile trek through the city on the bank holiday weekend having received sponsorship from friends, family and supporters of the business.

One colleague, Business Development Manager Cara Coburn braved the full 26.2 miles, completing the course in a time of just under four hours.

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI (LLNI) is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to blood cancer research, the 3rd highest cancer killer in the UK.

The Ulster Carpets Team with (front, left) full marathon runner Business Development Manager Cara Co

The charity celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024 with a special programme of fundraising activities and an initiative where supporters can go on to the LLNI website to share their stories.

Members of the public can still donate to Ulster Carpet’s fundraising efforts via their Just Giving page, found on the business’ social media.

Following her gruelling marathon run, Business Development Manager Cara Coburn said: “I am so grateful for the support I received along the route from colleagues and from the public. I’m very proud of every member of our team who took part today and those who have helped us exceed our fundraising target for this really important cause.”

LLNI Chairperson Richard Buchanan, said: “Every day three people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with Blood Cancer, and it’s a problem that’s not going away without intervention. The results from the research LLNI has funded throughout it’s 60 year history shows that the money donated in Northern Ireland makes a tangible difference to those living with one or more of this terrible group of diseases.”

“We have a world-class facility in the Patrick G Johnston Cancer Centre at Queen’s University, whjch is part of a network of research institutions spread across the globe dedicated to the fight against blood cancer. But this facility needs funding to be able to continue the fight against blood cancer.”

“We are extremely grateful to Ulster Carpets for the team’s fundraising efforts, particularly in this special 60th year of our work.”