Craigavon Senior High new appointments

Craigavon Senior High School is pleased to announce the appointment of their new Principal, Mrs Lyndsey Brown and new Vice-Principal Miss Julianne Miniss.

Mrs Brown brings a wealth of experience and a deep connection to the local community. Born and raised in Lurgan, the new Principal is a proud product of the Dickson Plan and is dedicated to ensuring its continued success for future generations.

Mrs Brown’s educational journey began at King’s Park Primary School, followed by Lurgan Junior High and Lurgan College. She completed her Bachelor of Education at Stranmillis University College Belfast, with a focus on Science and Mathematics as her specialism.

Her teaching career started at Lurgan Junior High School, where she taught KS3 Mathematics. In 2005, she joined Craigavon Senior High School as a teacher of GCSE Mathematics and has since taught a variety of subjects, including GCSE Mathematics, GCSE Core and Additional Science, and more recently, Careers.

Newly appointed Principal, Mrs Lyndsey Brown

Mrs Brown has continued her own professional development over the years, completing the Post Qualifying Leadership Qualification and Post-Graduate Certificate in Digital Skills at Stranmillis University.

Throughout her career at Craigavon Senior High School, she has held several key positions, such as Numeracy Co-Ordinator, Assistant Examinations Officer, Subject Leader Mathematics, Curriculum Manager, and Vice Principal for Raising Standards. Her commitment to the school and its students is evident in her dedication to working in partnership with parents, carers, and the wider communities of Lurgan, Portadown, Tandragee, and Craigavon.

Mrs Brown said: “I am passionate about shaping our students to be committed, aspirational, respectful, and empathetic young people. I recognise the importance of developing our students holistically, both academically and pastorally and whilst qualifications are essential in today's world, it is equally important to nurture personal qualities in our students.

“It is an absolute privilege to have been appointed to the post of Principal at Craigavon Senior High School and I am excited and proud to continue leading the school; to build on our previous successes and to provide educational experiences that inspire students to be the best version of themselves, enabling them to make a positive contribution to our community.”

Miss Miniss, newly appointed Vice Principal for Pastoral Care and Inclusion

The school also welcomed Miss Miniss as Vice-Principal for Pastoral Care and Inclusion, she has had had quite a diverse educational journey. Starting at Abercorn Primary School, then moving on to Banbridge High School, Lisburn College, and finally attending Belfast Met. Each of these institutions contributing uniquely to her learning and growth.

Miss Miniss completed a BSC in Sport, Exercise at Leisure, a Post Graduate Certificate in Education, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Leadership at the University of Ulster. Prior to joining Craigavon Senior High School as Vice Principal for Pastoral Care and Inclusion, she spent 21 years teaching curriculum PE, GCSE and A’ Level PE, BTEC Sport, GCSE and A’ Level Psychology and A’ Level Health and Social Care at Ballyclare Secondary School.

Throughout her time in Ballyclare she held a range of roles including Head of PE, BTEC Quality Assurance Officer and Senior Teacher with Responsibility for Special Educational Needs and Inclusion. Under her leadership the school obtained a range of awards including Quality Mark in PE, Sports Leadership Academy Status, Autism Impact Award, and Inclusion Quality Mark.

Miss Miniss remarked: “I believe pastoral care is not just about addressing the immediate needs of our students; it is about creating an environment where every student feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential. It is about fostering a sense of belonging and community, where students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

“At Craigavon Senior High School, I am committed to ensuring that every student has the support they need to succeed. This means working closely with teachers, parents, and the wider community to create a network of care that surrounds each student. It means being proactive in identifying and addressing issues before they become barriers to learning.

“My goal is to nurture well-rounded individuals who are not only academically capable but also emotionally resilient and socially responsible. I want our students to leave our school not just with qualifications, but with the confidence and skills to navigate the complexities of life.

“Pastoral care is at the heart of everything I do. It reflects my commitment to the holistic development of our students. Together, we can create a supportive and inclusive environment where every student can flourish.”

The community looks forward to working with the newly appointed Principal and Vice-Principal to achieve shared goals and aspirations, ensuring that students at Craigavon Senior High School have the opportunities and support they need for future success.